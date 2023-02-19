FY2024 EPS Estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Boosted by Analyst

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MINISO Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for MINISO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MINISO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

MNSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.40. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 355.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

