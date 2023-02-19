Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $23,800,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $5,289,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 23.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 11.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.74.

NYSE ALB opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.26. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

