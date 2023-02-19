Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $213.95 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average is $220.93.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.