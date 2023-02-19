Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Value Line worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. Value Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $477.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

