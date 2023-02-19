Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after buying an additional 1,044,597 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 30.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 26,718.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $301.45 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

