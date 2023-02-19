Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $211.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.66 and a 200-day moving average of $209.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

