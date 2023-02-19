Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Insider Activity

Hubbell Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $252.06 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

