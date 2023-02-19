Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in 3M were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

