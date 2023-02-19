General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after acquiring an additional 194,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,694,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,669 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

