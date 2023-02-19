Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $632.62.

Several research firms recently commented on GMAB. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

