GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.36. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

