Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 6% on Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. 3,585,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,957,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Specifically, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 103,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $217,906.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,519,888 shares in the company, valued at $43,091,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,947,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,984,872 shares of company stock worth $10,579,314 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

