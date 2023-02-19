Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 640 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.25) to GBX 625 ($7.59) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.80) to GBX 575 ($6.98) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $627.50.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. Glencore has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

