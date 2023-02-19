GoDaddy Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

