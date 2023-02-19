Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
GTIM stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 million, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.96. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.50.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.