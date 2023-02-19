Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

GTIM stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 million, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.96. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.50.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

