Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) and Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Head to Head Review

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) and Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Applied Molecular Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -37.58% -37.06% Applied Molecular Transport N/A -114.57% -80.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Applied Molecular Transport’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$4.57 million ($0.57) -29.03 Applied Molecular Transport N/A N/A -$100.29 million ($3.46) -0.15

Analyst Ratings

Greenwich LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Molecular Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and Applied Molecular Transport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Molecular Transport 2 2 1 0 1.80

Applied Molecular Transport has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,878.78%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than Greenwich LifeSciences.

Risk & Volatility

Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Molecular Transport has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Applied Molecular Transport

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It develops AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.