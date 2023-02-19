Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $11.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth $9,138,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 875,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 484,132 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

