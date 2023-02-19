Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $11.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.71.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.