Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $145.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HPGLY. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $237.87.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.