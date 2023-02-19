Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 785 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($9.47) to GBX 785 ($9.53) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.81) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.05) to GBX 1,225 ($14.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($18.82) to GBX 1,679 ($20.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,069.33 ($12.98).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HL stock opened at GBX 853.60 ($10.36) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,307 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 883.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 863.32. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,855.65.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 12.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

