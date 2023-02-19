Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian

In other Hawaiian news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,340 shares of company stock valued at $193,733. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 743,371 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,775,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,994,000 after acquiring an additional 516,014 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 665.8% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 695,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 375,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

