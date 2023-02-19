HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biotricity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biotricity’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biotricity’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Biotricity had a negative return on equity of 6,795.29% and a negative net margin of 220.94%.

Shares of Biotricity stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biotricity by 586.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

