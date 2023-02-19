Head to Head Contrast: Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Humanigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Oncorus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Humanigen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Oncorus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Humanigen has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncorus has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humanigen 1 3 0 0 1.75 Oncorus 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Humanigen and Oncorus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oncorus has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,192.15%. Given Oncorus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncorus is more favorable than Humanigen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Humanigen and Oncorus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humanigen $3.60 million 4.89 -$236.65 million ($1.51) -0.11 Oncorus N/A N/A -$64.76 million ($2.96) -0.14

Oncorus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Humanigen. Oncorus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humanigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Humanigen and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humanigen -3,263.06% N/A -199.56% Oncorus N/A -72.31% -42.11%

Summary

Oncorus beats Humanigen on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humanigen

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH. It is also developing lenzilumab, which is also being studied in conjunction with CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies, as well as exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions, such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and in eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company focuses on studying lenzilumab for patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia exhibiting RAS pathway mutations. Its pipeline also includes two other Humaneered monoclonal antibodies, ifabotuzumab, which binds to EphA3, and HGEN005, which targets EMR1. Ifabotuzumab has been evaluated in a Phase 1 study of glioblastoma multiforme that showed tumor specific targeting of all known tumor sites with no normal tissue uptake. HGEN005 is being explored as a treatment for a range of eosinophilic diseases, including eosinophilic leukemia as an optimized naked antibody and as the backbone for a novel CAR-T construct. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

About Oncorus

(Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. The company has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. Oncorus, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.