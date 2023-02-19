Head-To-Head Survey: LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -32.81% -39.08% -22.69% Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41%

Risk & Volatility

LiveVox has a beta of -1.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

86.8% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LiveVox and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cipher Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveVox currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 108.96%. Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and Cipher Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million 2.25 -$103.19 million ($0.47) -5.70 Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

Cipher Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveVox.

Summary

LiveVox beats Cipher Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

