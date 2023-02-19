Head to Head Survey: Serco Group (SECCF) vs. Its Rivals

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Serco Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Serco Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Serco Group N/A N/A 190.05 Serco Group Competitors $964.82 million $64.71 million 1,211.90

Serco Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Serco Group. Serco Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Serco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Serco Group pays out 786.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out -224.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

53.8% of Serco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Serco Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Serco Group Competitors 739 3844 5967 102 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Serco Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Serco Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Serco Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serco Group N/A N/A N/A Serco Group Competitors -4.14% -23.78% -1.58%

Summary

Serco Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research. It operates through the following segments: UK and Europe, Americas, AsPac, Middle East, and Corporate. The UK and Europe segment offers frontline services to defense, health, and justice and immigration sectors delivered to the country’s government and devolved authorities. The Americas segment delivers services to U.S. federal and civilian agencies, selected state and municipal governments, and the Canadian government. The AsPac segment caters Asia Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. The Middle East segment serves the defense, transport, and healthcare sectors in the Middle East region. The Corporate segment includes central and head office costs. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Hook, the United Kingdom.

