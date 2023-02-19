Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 126,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

About Health Catalyst

HCAT stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.