Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($64.52) to €61.00 ($65.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($52.69) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.