Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. CWM LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $159.71 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.62.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

