Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Hess by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hess by 131.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

