Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOWL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

BOWL opened at GBX 241 ($2.93) on Thursday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.40 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 286.50 ($3.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.05. The company has a market cap of £412.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,147.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.

In other news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.02), for a total value of £395,496.66 ($480,088.20). 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

