Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $216.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,470,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.47. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

