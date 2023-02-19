HSBC Downgrades TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TuSimple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TuSimple from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TuSimple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
TuSimple Stock Performance
TuSimple stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.03. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuSimple (TSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.