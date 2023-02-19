HSBC Downgrades TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TuSimple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TuSimple from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TuSimple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

TuSimple stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.03. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

