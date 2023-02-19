Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $252.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day moving average is $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.