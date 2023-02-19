iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

IAG stock opened at C$89.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$90.85. The stock has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.