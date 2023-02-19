Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Aceragen, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

