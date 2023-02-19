Inchcape (LON:INCH) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.56) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 934.50 ($11.34) on Thursday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 6.66 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 940.50 ($11.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 879.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 812.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,437.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

