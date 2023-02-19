Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells $2,238,736.50 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Edward Sweeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $351.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

