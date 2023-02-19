Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells 5,636 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,617.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,526.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,554.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

