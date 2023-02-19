Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $16,260,750.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $209.31 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Paylocity

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

