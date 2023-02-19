Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Buys $4,918,042.94 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 38,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $760,651,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

