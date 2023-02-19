Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Purchases $2,789,152.38 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 22,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

