Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.00. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

