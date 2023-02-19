Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,522 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after buying an additional 128,716 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.68.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

