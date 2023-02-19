Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,253,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

NYSE FRC opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.14. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

