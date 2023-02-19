Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 13,072 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Price Performance

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $716.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $700.78 and its 200-day moving average is $652.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.46%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

