Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 16,604 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,846,558. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

