Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 5,560 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.