Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Critical Review

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.32 billion 3.27 $103.14 million ($1.56) -114.94 Intelligent Bio Solutions $356,679.00 20.24 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ICU Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

ICU Medical presently has a consensus target price of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.75%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -1.90% 6.51% 3.28% Intelligent Bio Solutions -421.22% -65.81% -36.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.09, suggesting that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.