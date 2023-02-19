Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $490.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $490.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $404.38 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

