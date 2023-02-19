Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treynor Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $269.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $298.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.17.

