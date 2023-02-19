iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 261.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,609 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $62,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IYH opened at $277.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $301.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.74.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.